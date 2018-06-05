Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Ash Mountain Prescribed Burn scheduled
When there is smoke up canyon from Three Rivers, people notice.

Ash Mountain Prescribed Burn scheduled

June 5, 2018 - 16:00 admin
June 1, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Each year, Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks firefighters ignite a prescribed burn in the dry grassland between the Sequoia National Park entrance station and Foothills Visitor Center to reduce the risk of fire spreading to nearby park housing units or the Ash Mountain administration buildings.
 
This year’s foothills burn is scheduled to begin this Sunday (June 3). Ignitions will continue for a few days and up the Generals Highway to Hospital Rock, a popular picnic area and roadside stop. Reducing fuels in this area minimizes the chance of a human-caused fire that could spread upslope and threaten the Giant Forest.
 
This weekend’s Ash Mountain Prescribed Burn will consist of six segments, totaling about 10 acres of burning and another 10 acres of “mechanical treatment (thinning, weedeating, removing dead vegetation).
 
Visitors will see fire and smoke as they travel the Generals Highway for the first five to six miles. Residents and visitors in Three Rivers will know when the fires are lit because they will see the smoke plumes up-canyon. 
 
In addition to protecting park resources, employees, and the public from a destructive fire, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks’s prescribed burn program builds and maintains fire-resilient ecosystems, reduces the threat to local communities from wildfires, and trains a professional fire management workforce.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X