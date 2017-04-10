April storm recalls Jazzaffairs of yesteryear

Forecasters are not saying this storm series will be an encore of the atmospheric rivers that brought January and February deluges to the Southern Sierra region, but it will be a return to winter-like weather after a warm, dry March. By Friday evening (April 7), the Three Rivers environs are expecting accumulations of more than one inch of rainfall and a foot or more of new snow in the nearby mountains above 8,000 feet.

After the first wave, another blast will dump up to an additional inch of rain until it begins to clear late Saturday as moisture-laden clouds skirt the Great Western Divide and move east into the Great Basin. A deep surface low will spin off the Northern California/Oregon coasts. That low pressure will bring high winds and a storminess that could approach record strength for April.

Although this rainy weather is not a given every year, in Three Rivers, this weekend’s weather is simply known as “Jazzaffair weather.” In other words, jazz fans and other visitors will be able to experience all four seasons in a single weekend.

On Sunday, a blustery clear-out day with pristine air quality will showcase snow-capped mountains and reveal some scenic Sierra Nevada beauty almost beyond belief. Daytime high temperatures should hover around 60 until a warming trend returns by midweek.

Rainfall totals for Three Rivers have eclipsed 30 inches for the season, and there’s more on the way. There is precipitation in the forecast again for Thursday and Friday of the coming week.