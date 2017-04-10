Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Animal Services investigates dog-bite incident

Animal Services investigates dog-bite incident

April 10, 2017 - 19:25 admin
April 7, 2017
By: 
John Elliott

 

Tulare County Animal Services has a male German shepherd in quarantine while investigators determine the options for a South Fork Estates family. The dog, which reportedly has “protection training,” bit the family’s 18-month-old son who suffered a facial wound. 
 
According to information contained in the case report, the toddler fell on the canine, injuring the animal’s right rear paw. The dog, after the quarantine period, will have a vicious animal hearing if the owners want to reclaim the dog. They also have the option of surrendering the dog for euthanasia.
 
The child was transported for treatment to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County. 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X