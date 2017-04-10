Animal Services investigates dog-bite incident

Tulare County Animal Services has a male German shepherd in quarantine while investigators determine the options for a South Fork Estates family. The dog, which reportedly has “protection training,” bit the family’s 18-month-old son who suffered a facial wound.

According to information contained in the case report, the toddler fell on the canine, injuring the animal’s right rear paw. The dog, after the quarantine period, will have a vicious animal hearing if the owners want to reclaim the dog. They also have the option of surrendering the dog for euthanasia.

The child was transported for treatment to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County.