And the 2018 Rodeo Queen is...

At a coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 5, Chloe Boling was crowned Woodlake rodeo Queen 2018 by the Woodlake Lions Club. Chloe becomes part of a 70-year tradition of female equestrians who are equally adept at equestrian skills and social skills.

“Ever since I can remember, my mom took me on trail rides,” said Chloe. “I’ve been going to rodeos since I was six and have for many years wanted to give something back to the rodeo community.”

Chloe will give back plenty while reigning over the 65th annual Woodlake Lions Rodeo. The local crowd-pleaser will be held this Mother’s Day weekend (Saturday-Sunday, May 12-13). The rodeo is the biggest Lions Club fundraiser of the year, allowing these dedicated Lions to provide assistance to myriad community projects.

The Woodlake Rodeo Queen tradition was started by Barbara Brewer (Ainley) of Three Rivers, who was crowned the first queen in 1949, when she was a junior at Woodlake High.

Chloe, the 2018 queen, grew up in Tulare and attends Mission Oak High School. She credits her mom as well as close friend Alice Kampen as positive role models throughout her journey to be crowned queen. Kampen’s daughters were also integral to Boling’s success: Randi Kampen helped with hair and makeup and Kassi Kampen provided a blueprint for Chloe as she was a former rodeo queen.

The final three contestants were judged in three categories: horsemanship, poise, and personality. Chloe knew her horsemanship was solid and credits her 12-year-old horse, Jac Jac, for being an important part of this category.

But, she said, she was intimidated speaking in front of a crowd. During the competition, she put her fears to rest and was proud of how eloquently she spoke and performed before the judges in the poise and personality categories.

The biggest challenge during her journey to be crowned queen was juggling her schedule, she admitted. She’s often busy doing community service with the Elks Lodge as well as babysitting and exercising horses for clients to earn spending money.

Her work ethic and attitude have paid off as she has now achieved her goal of giving back to the equestrian community while proudly representing the Woodlake Lions Club during the rodeo and other public appearances.

Chloe is a high school senior who plans to attend Colorado State University. She and Jac Jac will compete on the equitation team and possibly play polo too, she said.

See Queen Chloe and her court on Saturday, May 12, at 10 a.m., as she rides in the Woodlake Rodeo Parade. Then join her Saturday afternoon and Sunday at the famous Woodlake Rodeo.