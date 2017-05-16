Acting PIO assigned to Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

At least for the summer, Sintia Kawasaki-Yee is the public information officer for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Kawasaki-Yee accepted the 120-day detail - from May 1 through September 1 - to temporarily fill the vacancy created when Dana Dierkes departed in September 2016 to take a position at Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. Dana had been at Sequoia-Kings Canyon since 2010.

Sintia, 29, comes to Three Rivers from Godlen Gate National Recreation Area where she was an events specialist in a department that granted more than a 1,000 permits yearly.

“Because we were adjacent to the city of San Francisco, we hosted lots of fundraisers, mostly walks and runs for chronic medical conditions, marathons, and other worthy causes,” Sintia said. “The events are ongoing in a park without gates.”

After graduating from CSU Chico, in 2011 with a degree in recreation management, Sintia worked four-and-a-half years for the Golden Gate Conservancy where she had interned. She said she couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to work in and explore Sequoia and Kings Canyon.

Sintia’s husband, Bryceson Kawasaki-Yee, a National Park Service maintenance specialist, has also been assigned to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks for the summer.