45th Jazzaffair takes the stage

Friday - Saturday - Sunday

April 13 - 14 - 15

A dozen bands, three venues, food and drink, free shuttle, raffle, and so much more.

Jazzaffair never became the huge extravaganza that the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee had morphed into by the 1990s but Sacramento, for many years, was the measuring stick that all Left Coast jazz festivals used for comparison. The Sacramento jazz fest actually started the same year (1974) as the Three Rivers version, though the local festival did not become Jazzaffair until a few years later.

That early Three Rivers festival featured Jazzberry Jam, the band that in 1977 was reconstituted as High Sierra Jazz Band. By the mid-1990s, it was apparent that Al Smith, one of HSJB’s founding members and leader was retiring after two decades under his tutelage. Jazz fans all over the festival circuit, and in the world where HSJB had traveled, wondered whether the incomparable Al Smith could be replaced.

Even before Smith, who became acquainted with Three Rivers jazz musicians at Sacramento, officially left the band in 1997, it was apparent that Pieter Meijers, formerly of Night Blooming Jazzmen, would become the new leader and guide High Sierra into its next era. In 2017, with

Pieter Meijers still at the helm, HSJB celebrated its own 40-year anniversary and like the Energizer bunny, the band just keeps going, and going, and going some more.

The band has always maintained a high profile in the Sierra Traditional Jazz Club (STJC). The two entities cannot be separated, and even today, Stan Huddleston, HSJB’s banjo player and one of its four founding members still in the band, serves as the current president of the jazz club.

Throughout its 41 years as HSJB, the band’s manager, in many of those years, has also served as Jazzaffair director.

Until 2016, the band’s manager, John “Rusty” Crain, served as Jazzaffair director. Crain succeeded Sue Mills who also served in the dual role of HSJB manager and Jazzaffair director.

During several years, club members like Mary Scharn and, currently, Stan Johnson, have stepped forward to assume roles as Jazzaffair director. Johnson admits that Rusty Crain remains a huge help, but Stan is now Jazzaffair director and the go-to guy.

This year, the tent in front of the Memorial Building for the last several years is now history. The scenic venues still remain a great way to circulate around to all corners of Three Rivers and enjoy three unique musical experiences.

That’s Jazzaffair: the greatest small venue jazz festival on the planet. Don’t miss the fun, the great music, and a chance to be part of Three Rivers history. Let the good times roll!