3R's Sierra Subs and Salads makes Yelp's top 100 list

To hear Shannon Eis, Yelp’s vice president of corporate communications, tell it, it’s a Yelp-eat-Yelp world out there. Yelp loves to eat, according to Eis, and apparently so do their millions of users.

Yelpers can order food for delivery or pick up through Yelp’s Eat24 app or make a Yelp reservation, however, for better or for worse, that is a service that hasn’t quite reached Three Rivers yet.

But for those who peruse Three Rivers eateries on the Yelp app, there’s a good chance they will come across Sierra Subs and Salads. That’s because Sierra Subs has made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Best Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2017. Sierra Subs hits the list at number 93, quite impressive when considering there are more than 616,000 restaurants nationwide.

Yelp has been compiling the list of the 100 best places to eat annually for the past four years. To make the list, a restaurant (or food truck) has to have nearly all perfect 5-star ratings.

According to Yelp, this year’s top restaurants received nearly all 5-star reviews over the course of 2016. In fact, 96 out of the 100 businesses on this year’s list boast 5-star perfection.

Nearly three quarters of the top 100 are fast casual businesses or food trucks, and at most of these hidden gems, patrons may enjoy a meal for $10 or less, according to Yelp.

Here’s a typical 5-star Sierra Subs review:

Great food, great service. Busy little place and you can taste why! Definitely a stop before the National Park to fuel up. —Melanie P.

If you live or work in Three Rivers you already know that Sierra Subs really is fine dining in a sandwich. Now Yelpers, especially those who are visiting Three Rivers for the first time, can pull up the app on their smart phone and learn what locals already know. When it comes to great food served fast by a friendly crew, Sierra Subs rocks.