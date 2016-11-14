3R hotel tops town meeting agenda

At the Monday, Nov. 7, monthly Town Hall meeting, a planning team from Tulare County Resource Management Agency will present an update on a proposal to build a three-story hotel on riverfront property adjacent to the Three Rivers Post Office. The developer’s design consultant, David Duda of 4Creeks Inc., will also make brief remarks on the site plan, architecture, and landscaping.

In addition to the three-story hotel with 110 rooms, the project consists of a conference room, breakfast area, swimming pool, 15 extended-stay tiny homes, and two tiny homes for staff use. To receive approval, two parcels must be combined into one 8.66-acre parcel, and a domestic well and septic system must be designed appropriate to the “O” (recreation) and “F-1” (primary flood plain zone).

Duda said to mitigate potential flood impacts in the F-1 zone, a levee will be constructed similar to the one at Western Holiday Lodge but not as high. A public trail is also being planned for the site.

Public comment procedure— On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulare County RMA issued a notice of preparation for a draft environmental impact report on the hotel project. This eight-page document contains a summary of potential effects and officially begins the public’s opportunity to provide written comments on topics that should be addressed in the EIR.

A scoping meeting on the draft EIR is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m., in Conference Room L, 5961 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia. Comments on the draft scoping phase are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2016.

The meeting, which will also include other community updates, will be held Monday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., at the Three Rivers Memorial Building.