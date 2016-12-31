2017 brings new California laws

New Year’s resolutions come and go, but something else that comes into effect as of each January 1 is a bevy of new laws, and they are here to stay.

During the 2015-2016 legislative year, California Gov. Jerry Brown was sent a total of 1,059 bills, 898 of which he signed into law. Many of these will be enacted on the first day of the new year.

From beers and barbers to totally hands-off phones in vehicles to saying goodbye to "Redskins" mascots, here is a summary of some of the California laws taking effect January 1, 2017:

AB 1785: Use of Electronic Wireless Devices— Hands-free is about to become hands-off. It will now be against the law to even hold your phone while behind the wheel. Assembly Bill 1785 prohibits motorists from driving while holding and operating a handheld wireless telephone or other wireless electronic communications device. This new law aims to prevent the accidents, injuries, and death caused by distracted driving. The law does allow a driver to operate one of these devices with the motion of a single swipe or tap of the finger, but not while holding it. Cell phones must now be mounted, and texting, taking pictures, streaming video, and entering in GPS destinations are banned.

AB 53: Child Safety Seats— The Assembly Bill, passed in 2015, requires children 2 years old and younger to be fastened in a rear-facing car seat to comply with the current recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Until now, parents could let their children sit forward-facing in their safety seats at the age of 1, but come January 1, they must remain rear-facing until they are 2 years old, weigh more than 40 pounds, or are at least 40 inches tall. California law continues to require that all children under the age of eight be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the back seat of a vehicle.

SB 3: Minimum Wage— As of January 1, California’s minimum wage will rise to $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. The wage is scheduled to increase every year from 2017 to 2022 until the hourly minimum wage reaches $15 per hour. Employers with 25 or fewer employees have an extra year to comply beginning in January 2018 and ending in January 2023.

SB 880 and AB 1135: Firearms, Assault Weapons— These two California bills will ban the sale of semi-automatic centerfire rifles and semi-automatic pistols that do not have fixed magazine. Lawmakers passed a package of bills to strengthen California’s already tough gun laws then voters reinforced them by passing even more measures. Those who purchased one of the listed weapons before January 1, 2017, will have one year to re-register it with the U.S. Department of Justice. In addition, people who own magazines that hold more than 10 rounds will be required to give them up starting January 1. Also as of January 1, buyers must undergo a background check before purchasing ammunition and will be barred from buying new weapons that have a device known as a bullet button. Gun makers developed bullet buttons to get around California’s assault weapons ban, which prohibited new rifles with magazines that can be detached without the aid of tools. A bullet button allows a shooter to quickly dislodge the magazine using the tip of a bullet.

SB 869: Handgun Storage— Law enforcement officers will be required to follow the same rules as civilians by securely storing handguns in a lockbox out of plain view or in the trunk if the weapons are left in an unattended vehicle. This law closes a legal loophole that had exempted authorities and concealed weapons permit holders from those rules. The legislation came after stolen guns were used in high-profile crimes.

AB 2888: Sex Crimes, Mandatory Prison Sentence— Following the six-month jail sentence of former Stanford student Brock Turner who was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, California lawmakers wrote and passed Assembly Bill 2888. The bill will mandate a prison sentence for those who assault someone who is unconscious or unable to give consent due to intoxication or other factors.

SB 813: Sex Offenses, Statute of Limitations— Linked to the accusations against comedian Bill Cosby, Senate Bill 813 ends California’s 10-year statute of limitations on sex offenses, allowing sex crimes to be prosecuted regardless of when they occurred. The law will cover new offenses after January 1, 2017, and cannot be applied to cases retroactively.