1st Saturday celebrates 10 years with student art show

On display during the 1st Saturday birthday commemoration in McDowall Auditorium at Three Rivers Union School on October 6 were works of art by students. Judges Nikki Crain, Earl Thompson, and Barbara Thompson awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd places and Honorable Mentions to the students.

Also on this day, 1st Saturday organizers recognized Three Rivers artist Nadi Spencer, the founder of 1st Saturday.

“After we did the ceremony to celebrate Nadi, she did what she always does: wanted to give back,” explained Shirley Keller, 1st Saturday publicist and local artist who opens her home studio to guests each month during 1st Saturday. “Nadi offered to go around give an award to each grade. A few of us followed her and ended up with a class in composition that was great!”

Here are the TRUS Art Show awards:

Kindergarten

1st Place -

Whole Class: Best Totem Pole

1st Sawyer Rose Welch

2nd Quentin Leedy

3rd Presley Kerby

Honorable Mention: Alice Stark

Nadi Spencer Award:

Farrah McWilliams

First Grade

1st Anita Fiorino

2nd Mason Doyle

3rd Madeline Phan

Honorable Mention: Landon Rusie

Nadi Spencer Award: Baron Shouse

Second Grade

1st Lorenzo Chansler-Mestaz

2nd Roman Leedy

3rd Clara Nesmith

Honorable Mention: Layne Williams

Nadi Spencer Award: Gerardo Reyes

Third Grade

1st Samantha Meyers

2nd Phoenix Datig

3rd Aubree McKown

Honorable Mention:

Maverick Villavicencio

Nadi Spencer Award: Ryland Lang

Fourth Grade

1st Tanner Rusie

2nd Thomas Leedy

3rd Alice Warner

Honorable Mention: Sabine Bousek

Nadi Spencer Award: Ayden Browne

Fifth Grade

1st Jayla Karplus

2nd Abby Nesmith

3rd Anna Villavicencio

Honorable Mention:

Niko Thompson-Gilbert

Nadi Spencer Award: Lucas Pereda

Sixth Grade

1st Elizabeth Smith

2nd Brenden Doyle

3rd Sunora Welch

Honorable Mention: Koen Champlin

Nadi Spencer Award: Arlette Barajas

Seventh Grade

1st Alize Gonzales

2nd Sierra Sherwood

3rd Jasmeet Sall

Honorable Mention: Mason Hildebrand

Nadi Spencer Award: Daniel Wilson

Eighth Grade

1st Luca Thompson

2nd Fabi Tattersfield

3rd Lucy Allen

Honorable Mention: Sydney Price

Nadi Spencer Award: Tate Champlin