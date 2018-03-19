17 Minutes for 17 Victims

On Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m., students at Woodlake High School joined more than a million students nationwide from more than 3,000 high schools to take part in a 17-minute “Enough” walkout. The event was timed to occur exactly one month after 17 people — 14 high school students and three staff members — from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., were shot and killed when a 19-year-old male gunman entered the school with an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

The walkout was part of a national student-led movement to end gun violence. Student activists have also organized the “March for Our Lives” in Washington, D.C., on March 24 and a second nationwide walkout on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.