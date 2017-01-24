Mountain snow is piling up January 24, 2017 - 20:18 The month of January is turning into a record-breaker for moisture, and it’s only two-thirds of the way done. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the weather station at Pumpkin Hollow eclipsed 10 inches of rain for the month. That’s the second wettest month in the brief history of the Pumpkin Hollow station that’s been...

Mineral King Room at Three Rivers Historical Museum to officially open January 24, 2017 - 20:09 From humble beginnings more than 30 years ago, a dream has become a reality. The Mineral King Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, has built a new home in which to house artifacts, documents, photographs, and so much more that relate to the fascinating, sometimes tumultuous, history of the...

3R impacted by high water but dodges major flooding January 24, 2017 - 19:44 WEATHER WATCH: It’s been a rare occurrence in recent years that California has had a storm system that actually receives a name. But the state is currently in the midst of Winter Storm Kori, which is spreading heavy mountain snow over the highest reaches of the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the rest of the...

Caltrans responds to striping queries January 24, 2017 - 18:31 Two sections of Highway 198 — in Three Rivers between Cherokee Oaks and Eggers drives and at Lake Kaweah between the second passing lane and Kaweah Marina — have been without the center striping and reflectors since October 11 when roadway maintenance was completed. According to Christian Lukens, Caltrans-District 6...