Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

California's drought, now entering its sixth year, is weakening but precipitation is still needed to replenish reservoirs and alleviate other related water woes.
2017 will ring in wet
  WEATHER WATCH: It wasn’t a White Christmas in Three Rivers but it could be a White New Year. There are storms aimed this way and the temperatures might just plunge enough to freeze the...
WHAT'S OLD IS NEW AGAIN: Merryman Station opened in December as a marketplace and banquet events center.
Merryman Station reopens
  The old warehouse named for the whistle stop on the Visalia Electric Railroad, located on the north side of Highway 198 east of Spruce Road, has served many owners in its more than a century of...
Sequoia Union School in Lemon Cove.
Sequoia Union continues conversion to charter school
  Parents and guardians who would like to enroll their children at Sequoia Union Elementary School in Lemon Cove may take advantage of an open enrollment period from January 3 to February 9.   ...
Produce available for the taking
  Mark your 2017 calendars because on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 9 am-noon, fresh fruits and vegetables are available for FREE at the Three Rivers Arts Center to all community members....
New community theatre group seeks playwrights, thespians
  The Three Rivers Repertory Co. is gearing up for an inaugural 10-Minute Play Festival with a round-table reading/meeting at the Cort Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. All community members...
2017 brings new California laws
  New Year’s resolutions come and go, but something else that comes into effect as of each  January 1 is a bevy of new laws, and they are here to stay.   During the 2015-2016 legislative year,...
2017 will ring in wet

December 31, 2016 - 16:06
  WEATHER WATCH: It wasn’t a White Christmas in Three Rivers but it could be a White New Year. There are storms aimed this way and the temperatures might just plunge enough to freeze the precipitation into the shape of snowflakes. Be sure to slow down when driving and take care on slippery roadways, especially on...
Merryman Station reopens

December 31, 2016 - 16:00
  The old warehouse named for the whistle stop on the Visalia Electric Railroad, located on the north side of Highway 198 east of Spruce Road, has served many owners in its more than a century of existence. A shipping point and packing place for citrus first grew up around where the new Merryman Station now stands...
Sequoia Union continues conversion to charter school

December 31, 2016 - 15:55
  Parents and guardians who would like to enroll their children at Sequoia Union Elementary School in Lemon Cove may take advantage of an open enrollment period from January 3 to February 9.    Sequoia Union, which offers classes from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, began the process of converting to a...

Produce available for the taking

December 31, 2016 - 15:42
  Mark your 2017 calendars because on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 9 am-noon, fresh fruits and vegetables are available for FREE at the Three Rivers Arts Center to all community members. This bounty is available due to a program overseen locally by the Three Rivers Bread Basket community food pantry. At...

New community theatre group seeks playwrights, thespians

December 31, 2016 - 15:38
  The Three Rivers Repertory Co. is gearing up for an inaugural 10-Minute Play Festival with a round-table reading/meeting at the Cort Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. All community members interested in getting involved are encouraged to attend.   “The process for the festival will take several steps,”...

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

