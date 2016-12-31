December 31, 2016 - 16:06
WEATHER WATCH: It wasn’t a White Christmas in Three Rivers but it could be a White New Year. There are storms aimed this way and the temperatures might just plunge enough to freeze the precipitation into the shape of snowflakes. Be sure to slow down when driving and take care on slippery roadways, especially on...
December 31, 2016 - 16:00
The old warehouse named for the whistle stop on the Visalia Electric Railroad, located on the north side of Highway 198 east of Spruce Road, has served many owners in its more than a century of existence. A shipping point and packing place for citrus first grew up around where the new Merryman Station now stands...
December 31, 2016 - 15:55
Parents and guardians who would like to enroll their children at Sequoia Union Elementary School in Lemon Cove may take advantage of an open enrollment period from January 3 to February 9.
Sequoia Union, which offers classes from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, began the process of converting to a...
December 31, 2016 - 15:42
Mark your 2017 calendars because on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 9 am-noon, fresh fruits and vegetables are available for FREE at the Three Rivers Arts Center to all community members. This bounty is available due to a program overseen locally by the Three Rivers Bread Basket community food pantry.
At...
December 31, 2016 - 15:38
The Three Rivers Repertory Co. is gearing up for an inaugural 10-Minute Play Festival with a round-table reading/meeting at the Cort Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. All community members interested in getting involved are encouraged to attend.
“The process for the festival will take several steps,”...