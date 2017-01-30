January 30, 2017 - 17:09
CAPTION: Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Mineral King Room on Sunday, Jan. 24, were (from left to right): Robert Hicks, former Mineral King manager for the Disney Company; Jim Barton, whose great-grandfather built the first cabin in Mineral King in 1873; Tom Marshall (back), president of the...
January 30, 2017 - 16:57
WEATHER WATCH: No more rain is forecast for January, but come February 1, there is a 60 percent chance of showers starting in the evening and continuing through Friday, Feb. 3. As for the lingering, pesky drought, there has been significant improvement due to a very soggy January. As it currently stands, the...
January 30, 2017 - 16:03
It was a phased-in approach that has been subtly occurring for the past two years. And with the onset of 2017, the current round of fee increases are complete at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
Motorcycles now pay more
The most recent hike was the entry fee for motorcycles. They are now $25 per individual...
January 24, 2017 - 20:18
The month of January is turning into a record-breaker for moisture, and it’s only two-thirds of the way done. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the weather station at Pumpkin Hollow eclipsed 10 inches of rain for the month. That’s the second wettest month in the brief history of the Pumpkin Hollow station that’s been...
January 24, 2017 - 20:09
From humble beginnings more than 30 years ago, a dream has become a reality. The Mineral King Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, has built a new home in which to house artifacts, documents, photographs, and so much more that relate to the fascinating, sometimes tumultuous, history of the...