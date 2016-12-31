2017 will ring in wet December 31, 2016 - 16:06 WEATHER WATCH: It wasn’t a White Christmas in Three Rivers but it could be a White New Year. There are storms aimed this way and the temperatures might just plunge enough to freeze the precipitation into the shape of snowflakes. Be sure to slow down when driving and take care on slippery roadways, especially on...

Merryman Station reopens December 31, 2016 - 16:00 The old warehouse named for the whistle stop on the Visalia Electric Railroad, located on the north side of Highway 198 east of Spruce Road, has served many owners in its more than a century of existence. A shipping point and packing place for citrus first grew up around where the new Merryman Station now stands...

Sequoia Union continues conversion to charter school December 31, 2016 - 15:55 Parents and guardians who would like to enroll their children at Sequoia Union Elementary School in Lemon Cove may take advantage of an open enrollment period from January 3 to February 9. Sequoia Union, which offers classes from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, began the process of converting to a...

Produce available for the taking December 31, 2016 - 15:42 Mark your 2017 calendars because on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 9 am-noon, fresh fruits and vegetables are available for FREE at the Three Rivers Arts Center to all community members. This bounty is available due to a program overseen locally by the Three Rivers Bread Basket community food pantry. At...