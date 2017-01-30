Mineral King Room opens to the public January 30, 2017 - 17:09 CAPTION: Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Mineral King Room on Sunday, Jan. 24, were (from left to right): Robert Hicks, former Mineral King manager for the Disney Company; Jim Barton, whose great-grandfather built the first cabin in Mineral King in 1873; Tom Marshall (back), president of the...

Snow settling into sizable pack January 30, 2017 - 16:57 WEATHER WATCH: No more rain is forecast for January, but come February 1, there is a 60 percent chance of showers starting in the evening and continuing through Friday, Feb. 3. As for the lingering, pesky drought, there has been significant improvement due to a very soggy January. As it currently stands, the...

Fee increases complete at Sequoia-Kings Canyon January 30, 2017 - 16:03 It was a phased-in approach that has been subtly occurring for the past two years. And with the onset of 2017, the current round of fee increases are complete at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Motorcycles now pay more The most recent hike was the entry fee for motorcycles. They are now $25 per individual...

Mountain snow is piling up January 24, 2017 - 20:18 The month of January is turning into a record-breaker for moisture, and it’s only two-thirds of the way done. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the weather station at Pumpkin Hollow eclipsed 10 inches of rain for the month. That’s the second wettest month in the brief history of the Pumpkin Hollow station that’s been...