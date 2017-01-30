Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Mineral King Room opens to the public
  CAPTION: Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Mineral King Room on Sunday, Jan. 24, were (from left to right): Robert Hicks, former Mineral King manager for the Disney Company; Jim...
The Big Stump entrance (elevation 6,600 feet) to Kings Canyon National Park was buried in snow after the last round of storms earlier this week. The chain-up area is at the Sequoia Lake junction, five miles before the park entrance. (Click arrows to see additional photos.)
Snow settling into sizable pack
  WEATHER WATCH: No more rain is forecast for January, but come February 1, there is a 60 percent chance of showers starting in the evening and continuing through Friday, Feb. 3. As for the lingering...
Passing through the Sequoia National Park entrance station is going to cost a little more now.
Fee increases complete at Sequoia-Kings Canyon
  It was a phased-in approach that has been subtly occurring for the past two years. And with the onset of 2017, the current round of fee increases are complete at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National...
HOME SWEET HOME: One of the highlights of the new Mineral King Room annex is the permanent display of a replica cabin kitchen, built by a local contractor.
Mineral King Room at Three Rivers Historical Museum to officially open
  From humble beginnings more than 30 years ago, a dream has become a reality. The Mineral King Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, has built a new home in which to house...
The Generals Highway was closed for three days while crews removed rockslides, mud, trees, and debris that littered the roadway after several inches of rain. (Click arrows to see additional photos.)
3R impacted by high water but dodges major flooding
  WEATHER WATCH:    It’s been a rare occurrence in recent years that California has had a storm system that actually receives a name. But the state is currently in the midst of Winter Storm Kori,...
Caltrans District 6, which includes Three Rivers, is a vast area with many miles of state roadway.
Caltrans responds to striping queries
  Two sections of Highway 198 — in Three Rivers between Cherokee Oaks and Eggers drives and at Lake Kaweah between the second passing lane and Kaweah Marina — have been without the center striping...
Mineral King Room opens to the public

January 30, 2017 - 17:09
  CAPTION: Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Mineral King Room on Sunday, Jan. 24, were (from left to right): Robert Hicks, former Mineral King manager for the Disney Company; Jim Barton, whose great-grandfather built the first cabin in Mineral King in 1873; Tom Marshall (back), president of the...
Snow settling into sizable pack

January 30, 2017 - 16:57
  WEATHER WATCH: No more rain is forecast for January, but come February 1, there is a 60 percent chance of showers starting in the evening and continuing through Friday, Feb. 3. As for the lingering, pesky drought, there has been significant improvement due to a very soggy January. As it currently stands, the...
Fee increases complete at Sequoia-Kings Canyon

January 30, 2017 - 16:03
  It was a phased-in approach that has been subtly occurring for the past two years. And with the onset of 2017, the current round of fee increases are complete at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.   Motorcycles now pay more The most recent hike was the entry fee for motorcycles. They are now $25 per individual...
Looking upriver to Slicky, so named for the water-polished, granite slab that spans the river and creates a descent that is exciting for swimmers and river rafters. The water is high enough on January 9 to completely submerge the rock.

Mountain snow is piling up

January 24, 2017 - 20:18
  The month of January is turning into a record-breaker for moisture, and it’s only two-thirds of the way done. On Thursday,  Jan. 19, the weather station at Pumpkin Hollow eclipsed 10 inches of rain for the month. That’s the second wettest month in the brief history of the Pumpkin Hollow station that’s been...
Mineral King Room at Three Rivers Historical Museum to officially open

January 24, 2017 - 20:09
  From humble beginnings more than 30 years ago, a dream has become a reality. The Mineral King Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, has built a new home in which to house artifacts, documents, photographs, and so much more that relate to the fascinating, sometimes tumultuous, history of the...

