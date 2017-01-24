Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Mineral King Room at Three Rivers Historical Museum to officially open
  From humble beginnings more than 30 years ago, a dream has become a reality. The Mineral King Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, has built a new home in which to house...
3R impacted by high water but dodges major flooding
  WEATHER WATCH:    It’s been a rare occurrence in recent years that California has had a storm system that actually receives a name. But the state is currently in the midst of Winter Storm Kori,...
Caltrans responds to striping queries
  Two sections of Highway 198 — in Three Rivers between Cherokee Oaks and Eggers drives and at Lake Kaweah between the second passing lane and Kaweah Marina — have been without the center striping...
Proposed Three Rivers hotel sizes up the issues
  Following more public discussion at the Three Rivers Town Hall held Monday, Jan. 9, and receiving further direction from county planners, the developer of the proposed 100-plus-unit riverfront...
20 years ago
  In this era of recurring drought, a flood disaster seems improbable, but it can and will happen again. And with each passing year, the odds become more favorable. All it takes is weather similar to...
2017 will ring in wet
  WEATHER WATCH: It wasn’t a White Christmas in Three Rivers but it could be a White New Year. There are storms aimed this way and the temperatures might just plunge enough to freeze the...
Looking upriver to Slicky, so named for the water-polished, granite slab that spans the river and creates a descent that is exciting for swimmers and river rafters. The water is high enough on January 9 to completely submerge the rock.

Mountain snow is piling up

January 24, 2017 - 20:18
  The month of January is turning into a record-breaker for moisture, and it’s only two-thirds of the way done. On Thursday,  Jan. 19, the weather station at Pumpkin Hollow eclipsed 10 inches of rain for the month. That’s the second wettest month in the brief history of the Pumpkin Hollow station that’s been...
HOME SWEET HOME: One of the highlights of the new Mineral King Room annex is the permanent display of a replica cabin kitchen, built by a local contractor.

Mineral King Room at Three Rivers Historical Museum to officially open

January 24, 2017 - 20:09
  From humble beginnings more than 30 years ago, a dream has become a reality. The Mineral King Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, has built a new home in which to house artifacts, documents, photographs, and so much more that relate to the fascinating, sometimes tumultuous, history of the...
The Generals Highway was closed for three days while crews removed rockslides, mud, trees, and debris that littered the roadway after several inches of rain. (Click arrows to see additional photos.)

3R impacted by high water but dodges major flooding

January 24, 2017 - 19:44
  WEATHER WATCH:    It’s been a rare occurrence in recent years that California has had a storm system that actually receives a name. But the state is currently in the midst of Winter Storm Kori, which is spreading heavy mountain snow over the highest reaches of the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the rest of the...
Caltrans District 6, which includes Three Rivers, is a vast area with many miles of state roadway.

Caltrans responds to striping queries

January 24, 2017 - 18:31
  Two sections of Highway 198 — in Three Rivers between Cherokee Oaks and Eggers drives and at Lake Kaweah between the second passing lane and Kaweah Marina — have been without the center striping and reflectors since October 11 when roadway maintenance was completed. According to Christian Lukens, Caltrans-District 6...
The propsed hotel site in Three Rivers.

Proposed Three Rivers hotel sizes up the issues

January 24, 2017 - 18:27
  Following more public discussion at the Three Rivers Town Hall held Monday, Jan. 9, and receiving further direction from county planners, the developer of the proposed 100-plus-unit riverfront hotel has been informed via a letter about key issues identified during the initial scoping. County staff has presented the...

